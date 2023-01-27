BURABAY. KAZINFORM – Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerzhan Yerkinbayev praised positive dynamics in the work of Kazakhstani ski resorts on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister Yerkinbayev said at the visiting meeting on the issues of tourism development that a positive dynamics in the work of ski resorts had been seen recently. «The attendance at ski resorts across Kazakhstan is growing quite rapidly,» he stressed.

The vice minister added that this segment of the industry is booming in neighboring countries. For instance, five new ski resorts were constructed in Georgia in the past decade. 2019 saw the construction of a new ski resort and reconstruction of a number of other facilities in Uzbekistan.

«Kazakhstan needs new ski resorts to develop alpine tourism,» Yerzhan Yerkinbayev said.