Kazakhstan needs over 9 mln tons of coal for heating season ahead

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry developed the plan for the formation of coal needs with specific implementation dates to provide population and budget organizations with coal. The plan was sent to the local executive bodies, Vice Minister Iliyas Ospanov told the Government meeting.

By the plan, this heating season will require some 9.1 million tons of coal, including 6.7 million tons of coal for the population’s needs. For the past seven months, 61.7 million tons of coal were extracted, of which 3.9 million tons were shipped for public living needs and population.