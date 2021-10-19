Kazakhstan needs to achieve herd immunity threshold of 60% - Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan remains stable, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government session on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mamin noted the epidemiological situation remains at the same level in the country. According to him, COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped as well as the number of critical cases in all regions of Kazakhstan.

The head of the Government reminded that six regions in the country remain in the high-risk ‘red zone’, the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.

Prime Minister Mamin stressed that target herd immunity threshold for Kazakhstan is about 60%.

He added that to date over 8 million Kazakhstanis had been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component has been administered to over 7.2 million people in the country. The flu vaccination campaign is underway as well. Some 1.4 million Kazakhstan has already got their flu shots.

Mamin stressed that work on vaccination campaigns needs to be continued.