Kazakhstan needs to build 40 water reservoirs, Emergencies Minister

Kazakh Emergencies Minister Chingis Arinov said Kazakhstan needs to build 40 water reservoirs, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister told the Government meeting this year Kazakhstan plans to construct the Yessil flood control compensating reservoir on the River Yessil in Akmola region to eliminate flooding threats in rural settlements in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions. He stressed the country needs to build 40 water reservoirs to raise people’s safety. He said as the practice shows the funds allocated for emergency response operations are hundreds of times more than the funds allocated for disaster prevention and preparedness.

He said the local executive bodies have been already assigned to plan flood alleviation efforts in the corresponding program documents.

In conclusion, the Minister said the Ministry will render necessary assistance in case of emergency situations.