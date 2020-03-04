EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:15, 04 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan needs to reduce its dependence on foreign IT developments

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s dependence on foreign IT developments reaches 95% to date, Kazinform reports citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev post in Twitter.

    According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan should reduce its dependence on foreign IT developments which reaches 95% to date. «We need to use the potential of Astana Hub, Alatau Innovative Technologies Park and Nazarbayev University. Information security, protection from cyber threats require a special attention,» tweeted he.



    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!