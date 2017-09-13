Kazakhstan needs to study world's best practices to switch to Latin alphabet - Auezov

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Culture expert and public figure Murat Auezov has commented on Kazakhstan's transition to the Latin alphabet, Kazinform reports.

"Initiative on Kazakhstan's switchover to the Latin script is the right one. It should be done instantly. But in order to do that we need to study the world's best practices in terms of transition to the Latin alphabet and consult scientists and experts from the Turkic-speaking countries. We must exert every effort and create a standardized alphabet," Auezov told Kazinform correspondent.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to switch the Kazakh language to the Latin alphabet in his article "Rukhani zhangyru". The Latinized Kazakh script was discussed at the Parliament earlier this week.