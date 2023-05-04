EN
    11:55, 04 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan negotiates introducing mutual non-visa regime with 26 countries

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan negotiates the introduction of a mutual non-visa regime with 26 countries, such as Austria, Saudi Arabia, San Marino, Bahrain etc., Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    The country is also discussing the issue of expanding the list of countries whose citizens may apply for an electronic visa to Kazakhstan and abolishing the requirement on invitation.

    Besides, the issue of introducing a simplified visa regime for the UAE residents is being discussed.

    «Foreign tourists are interested in Kazakhstan. The Ministry works on unveiling the tourist potential of the country. We have already launched some mechanisms aimed at improving the migration control, namely eQonaq information system,» official spokesperson of the ministry Moldir Abdualiyeva says.


