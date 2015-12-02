Kazakhstan, Netherlands intend to expand cooperation in agriculture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and the Netherlands intend to expand cooperation in the field of agriculture, said Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov after the talks with his Dutch counterpart.

"During our meeting we mainly discussed the issues of economic cooperation. We traditionally cooperate with Royal Dutch Shell in oil and gas. Phillips Company and the Nazarbayev University collaborate in the field of innovation. Our two states have big opportunity in cooperation in agricultural development. The Netherlands is the second largest European country which exports agricultural products," said Karim Massimov. He also informed that the parties have also considered relationship with the European Union, in particular, signing of an agreement on partnership with the EU. Note that at the end of 2014 the Netherlands took fourth place in terms of turnover among the foreign trade partners of Kazakhstan after Russia, China and Italy. The trade turnover amounted to more than $9 billion which is 11.9% less than in 2013.