TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:22, 02 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan No1 in doubles eases into U.S. Open Round 2

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s strongest doubles player Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil strolled into women’s doubles Round 2 at the now-running U.S. Open, sports.kz reads.

    The duo beat Magda Linette of Poland and Aleksandra Krunić of Serbia with a score of 6:2, 7:6 (4). The match lasted for 1 hour and 22 minutes.

    Next Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia will face Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Aliona Bolsova of Spain.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
