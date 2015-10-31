Kazakhstan NOC President Kulibayev met with ANOC representatives in Washington

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev had a number of meetings in Washington on the sidelines of the XX General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

In particular, Kulibayev met with President of ANOC Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah. Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah congratulated T. Kulibayev on election to the post of the Kazakh NOC President and noted that the country's sports community had made a good choice. The parties discussed the issues of close cooperation between the ANOC and Kazakhstan's National Olympic Committee. The Sheikh advised the Kazakh side to pay more attention to the preparation for the oncoming Rio de Janeiro Olympic and strengthening the NOC's position at the international arena. Besides, T. Kulibayev met with his U.S. counterpart Lawrence Probst, who is also the member of the International Olympic Committee. The parties focused on development of Kazakhstan's NOC and using experience of the U.S. colleagues, namely in interaction with national teams, marketing and financial activity. The U.S. NOC expressed readiness to render assistance in this aspect of cooperation. At the end of the meeting Kulibayev invited Probst to visit Kazakhstan. During his visit Kulibayev participated also in a session of the ANOC International Commission where the strengthening of the ANOC's role in the global governmental, non-governmental and sports system was discussed. The meeting discussed also the International Charter of Physical Education and Sport adopted in 1978. The parties touched upon also the cooperation between the ANOC and IOC as well as the Olympic Council of Asia. ANOC commission consists of 14 members - presidents of NOCs and heads of sports organizations. The commission is chaired by Julio César Maglione, member of the IOC and President of the International Federation of Water Sports (FINA). The Association of the National Olympic Committees (ANOC) is an international organization uniting 204 national Olympic committees recognized by the IOC. ANOC is subdivided into 5 associations: Africa (ANOCA), America (PASO), Asia (OCA), Europe (EOC) and Oceania (ONOC). As is known, Washington is hosting the XX General Assembly of the Association of the National Olympic Committees. For the first time, 1,200 participants registered for the event. Source: Kazakhstan NOC press service