Kazakhstan nominates Vice FM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By decree of the Head of State, Shakhrat Nuryshev was appointed the first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported Friday.

According to the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Shakhrat Nuryshev was relieved of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China with concurrent accreditation to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.