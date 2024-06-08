Kazakhstan, Norway keen on developing coop in higher education and research

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov held a meeting with Minister of Higher Education and Research of Norway Oddmund Hoel, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the prospects and possibilities for intensifying cooperation between Astana and Oslo in scientific research.

The Kazakh Ambassador informed the Norwegian minister about the higher education policy of Kazakhstan, as well as the “Bolashak” international program, which allows students of the country to study in the Norwegian universities.

In turn, the Minister pointed to the potential of the European Union scholarship program for the exchange of students and teachers “Erasmus+” and the European Union framework program for research and innovation “Horizon Europe” for Kazakh students.

In conclusion, the Ambassador and the Minister discussed plans to organize a visit of the delegation of the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan to Norway later this year.