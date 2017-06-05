Kazakhstan, Norway mark 25 years of relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On 5 June 2017, Kazakhstan and Norway celebrate a remarkable event, the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, MFA's press service reports.

Over a quarter century, the relations between our countries have reached a qualitative level of development: new areas and forms of cooperation have emerged; exchange of delegations at different levels has intensified; legal framework has been expanded; dialogue in the multilateral format on global and regional issues has been strengthened.

The first official visit of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Norway in 2001 became an important milestone towards expanding relations between the two countries. The visits of Prime Minister

Kjell Magne Bondevik in 2004, Crown Prince Haakon Magnus and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre in 2010 to Kazakhstan and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov to Oslo in 2013 were also fruitful.

Mutual aspirations of Astana and Oslo to establish and maintain strong and trustful contacts have facilitated the opening of the Kazakhstan-Norway Chamber of Commerce and Industry, institutions of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan and Norway, and development of interparliamentary ties.

The achieved level of the Kazakh-Norwegian cooperation opens new prospects for further strengthening of political dialogue and business-to-business and people-to-people contacts.