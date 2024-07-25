Kazakhstan, Norway promote global nuclear disarmament

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov took part in the annual conference organized by the Norwegian non-government organization “No to Nuclear Weapons” (Nei til Atomvåpen), Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In his statement, the ambassador spoke of the importance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s 2023 address to the United Nations, where the Head of State underscored once again that the threat of use of nuclear weapons remains a major and the most destructive challenge for the mankind.

In this context, Tursunov highlighted the fact that Kazakhstan fully stands by Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty three pillars – nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation, and the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

The participants of the conference praised the role and importance of Kazakhstan in the global movement for a world free of nuclear weapons and Astana’s recent contributions to solving of international and regional issues.