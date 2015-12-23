Kazakhstan not participating in UN peacekeeping operations, FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani peacekeepers are not participating in international operations of the UN, this has been announced by Erlan Idrissov, Kazakh Foreign Minister, at today's press conference in Central Communications Service.

The Minister recalled that every UN member state including Kazakhstan has a political commitment to support peacekeeping operations. However, each country determines the order of the participation and support of peacekeeping operations. This year the Government has adopted the law "On peacekeeping operations in Kazakhstan". Kazakhstan respects its commitment to UN peacekeeping operations. Our country carefully makes decisions on sending its peacekeepers abroad. According to Mr. Idrissov, Kazakhstani peacemakers have great experience; they are well trained and equipped. Kazakhstani peacekeepers are ready to participate in international peacekeeping operations of the United Nations. Kazakhstan sent military engineers to Iraq. They have made significant contribution to the settlement of the Iraqi crisis. Five million pieces of ammunition were deactivated by our peacekeepers. At the moment Kazakhstan's peacekeepers are not involved in any peacekeeping operation in the world.