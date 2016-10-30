Kazakhstan not ready to cut oil production – Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is not ready yet to cut its oil production volumes, Deputy Minister of Energy Magzum Mirzagaliyev said at the first meeting of the OPEC special committee for oil output freeze in Vienna, Austria, Kazinform refers to REGNUM.

“We are not ready now to endorse such a decision. It is important for us to partake in the meeting, exchange views and hear the approaches of the OPEC member and non-member countries,” added he.

On October 29, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev told mass media that the next meeting of the OPEC special committee will take place on Nov 25-26.

On October 28-29, Vienna hosted the first meeting of the OPEC special committee to discuss the implementation of agreements signed in Algeria on cutting oil production to 32.5-33mln barrels per day.