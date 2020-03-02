Kazakhstan not to evacuate yet its nationals from Iran and S Korea

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will not airlift yet its nationals from Iran and South Korea,» 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Shakhrat Nuryshev told the press conference at the Government.

«There are 170 Kazakhstanis in Iran so far. The issue concerning their evacuation has not been raised yet. But the Kazakh Embassy keeps in touch with all our nationals,» he added.





He stressed that the Ministry is ready to render necessary assistance if someone wants to leave Iran.

«34,600 citizens of Kazakhstan are known to stay now in South Korea. The number of flights was reduced from nine to three to let Kazakhstanis return home,» he noted.





He resumed that people will be evacuated in case of an emergency.