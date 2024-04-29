Kazakhstan not to mediate talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty

Astana will not mediate the oncoming talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, as saying at a briefing today.

“Indeed, the negotiations are slated to be held in Almaty. We are in contact with our colleagues in Azerbaijan; the oncoming talks will be held solely between the two sides. There is no question of Astana’s participation,” Smadyarov said.

In his words, Kazakhstan will only provide the so-called good office.

Aibek Smadyarov also touched upon financial expenses of the talks.

“This is not a large-scale event. Kazakhstan will cover some part of expenditures. If the sides arrive at peace, this will influence both Kazakhstan and entire region,” he stated.