TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:48, 29 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan not to mediate talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty

    Kazakhstan not to mediate talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty
    Photo credit: Collage Kazinform / Pixabay

    Astana will not mediate the oncoming talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency quotes Aibek Smadyarov, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA, as saying at a briefing today.

    “Indeed, the negotiations are slated to be held in Almaty. We are in contact with our colleagues in Azerbaijan; the oncoming talks will be held solely between the two sides. There is no question of Astana’s participation,” Smadyarov said.

    In his words, Kazakhstan will only provide the so-called good office.

    Aibek Smadyarov also touched upon financial expenses of the talks.

    “This is not a large-scale event. Kazakhstan will cover some part of expenditures. If the sides arrive at peace, this will influence both Kazakhstan and entire region,” he stated.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
