Kazakhstan not to raise conscription age

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has answered journalists’ question on raising Kazakhstanis’ conscription age, Kazinform reports.

At a briefing held in the Central Communications Office, one of the journalists reminded that the Russian authorities had recently decreed to raise draft age and asked whether Kazakhstan should wait for the same.

As Bauyrzhan Artykov, Chief of the Department for Organizational and Mobilization Work of the RoK Armed Forces General Staff, said the Ministry does not plan to raise Kazakhstani citizens’ conscription age.

Over 19,000 people will be conscripted this fall in Kazakhstan. Over 8,000 of them will serve in the Armed Forces, 6,000 – in the National Guard, 3,000 – in the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee and 300 – in the State Guard Service and the Ministry of Emergencies.