    16:53, 03 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan not to sell its lands to foreigners – Academician K. Sagadiyev

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has never sold and will not sell its land to foreign nationals. Academician Kenzhegali Sagadiyev has said it at the meeting of the Land Reform Commission being held now in Kokshetau, Akmola region.

    As reported earlier, the meeting is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

    “Kazakhstan has never sold and will not sell its land to foreign nationals. As for leased lands, some of them have not been cultivated properly. Lack of new technologies  result in low yield capacity. We gather as much as 20 hundred kilograms of harvest per a hectare, while in European countries this indicator reaches 50 hundred. We need investments for developing our agriculture,” said the academician. 

    Akmola region Agriculture Land reform moratorium
