EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:17, 31 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan not to shorten the school year

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The issue concerning the reduction of an academic year at Kazakhstani secondary schools is not being considered by the Enlightenment Ministry, Kazinform reports.

    «At the beginning of the new school year, the parents were told that the academic year will last for 36 weeks this year. The curriculum, educational programs, and courses are scheduled for the number of days required to fulfill the national educational standard and requirements of the educational programs,» First Vice Minister Sholpan Karinova told a press conference at the Central Communications Service.

    Last year the Ministry adopted a decision to shorten summer vacations and extend the school year until May 31. Summer vacations will last for 92 days from June 1 through August 31.

    The Farewell Bell will be celebrated countrywide on June 1.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!