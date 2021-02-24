Kazakhstan now in ‘green zone’ for COVID-19 spread - Chief Medical Officer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Chief Medical Officer – Vice Minister of Health Yerlan Kiyasov has talked about the epidemiological situation in the country during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh chief medical officer said that Kazakhstan was in the «green zone» for COVID-19 over the previous two weeks. There are no areas in the country put in the COVID-19 «red zone». According to him, the five areas, including Nur-Sultan city and West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar regions, are in the coronavirus «yellow zone», while the remaining 11 areas are in the «green zone».

As reported earlier, 20,387 people were under coronavirus treatment in the country.

Kazakhstan has reported 753 new COVID-19 cases with a positive PCR test result over the past day.