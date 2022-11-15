EN
    Kazakhstan observes 2.5% economic growth in 2022 – Minister

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov announced the main indicators of the country’s economic growth since January 2022, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the paces of economic growth in Kazakhstan made 2.5%, including 2.8% in real sector of economy, 1.6% - in service sector.

    Growth is observed in agriculture, information and communications, construction, processing industry, trade, transport, and warehousing sectors.

    The paces of growth of investments in fixed assets made 6.7%. Increase of investments is observed in industry – by 4.1%, mining industry – 13.7%, agriculture – by 7.4%, real estate ­– by 14.7% and in transport and warehousing sectors – by 8.5%.


