    10:55, 16 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan observes 3.3% economic growth rate in H1 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported about H1 2022 economic indicators at the Government’s weekly sitting today, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, Kazakhstan’s economic growth rate in January-July 2022 amounted to 3.3%. The Ministry observes positive trade balance and high growth in real and services sectors in the reporting period. Growth in the real sector amounted to 3.4%, business activity in the services sector accelerated to 2.5%, he said.

    Positive growth is observed in construction, information and communications, trade, transport and warehousing, manufacturing, agriculture and mining sectors.

    Growth of investments in fixed assets accelerated to 4.5%.

    Investments in public administration and social security rose by 99.2%, in education – by 75%, in trade and healthcare – by 26%, in real estate operations – by 20%, and in construction – by 14.8%.



