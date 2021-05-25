Kazakhstan observes decrease in new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 cases have been down by 4,000 in Kazakhstan over the past week, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The health minister noted that the downward trend in new COVID-19 cases as well as gradual normalization of the COVID-19 situation is being observed, with 4,000 less cases reported over the past week than in late April and early May.

According to him, the COVID-19 monthly cases have dropped by 20%.

Eelier at the session the health minister said that Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «red zone». West Kazakhstan region is between the coronavirus «red» and «yellow zones». Shymkent city, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone». The remaining five areas are put in the «green zone» for COVID-19.