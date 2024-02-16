Kazakhstan observes domestic travel growth

In nine months of last year, domestic tourism reached over 5.4 million people, 550 thousand more compared to the same period of a year before, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Speaking at an expanded meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, minister Yermek Marzhikpayev said that in nine months of last year, domestic tourism reached over 5.4 million people, 550 thousand more compared to the same period of a year before.

It was also said that the number of foreigners stayed at the accommodation facilities in the country was over 830 thousand in 2023, growing from 609 thousand in 2022.

The country’s hotels, recreation centers, guest houses, hostels and other accommodation facilities boasted the revenue at over 175 billion tenge in the said period of 2023. The figure was up 36% compared with 2022.