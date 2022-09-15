EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:55, 15 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan observes growth in poultry output

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has seen growth in poultry output, Kazinform reports.

    In January-July 2022, fresh and chilled poultry output stood at 64.2 thousand tons, up 3.5% than in a year before, in Kazakhstan. 75.9 thousand frozen poultry, with a growth of 0.1%, was produced.

    Akmola and Almaty regions lead the nation in fresh and chilled and frozen poultry output. The latter is responsible for 50.6% of the country’s frozen poultry output.

    The country observed poultry imports drop by 6% to 58.7 thousand tons in the said period.

    In total, 196.8 thousand tons of poultry, a 5.3% year-over-year growth, was sold in the Kazakh market during the given period.


    Tags:
    Meat Industry Statistics News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!