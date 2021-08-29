Kazakhstan observes National Mourning Day today

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan observes National Mourning Day over the tragedy in Baizak district in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, due to the tragic event in Baizak district of Zhambyl region which left multiple victims, the Head of State declared August 29 the National Mourning Day.

«The military and rescuers who died there demonstrated true heroism and commitment. They will be always remembered,» the Twitter account of the President reads.

As earlier reported, the fire broke out at a military unit in Zhambyl region on Thursday evening. The blaze led to the explosions that entailed multiple victims and injuries at the scene.

According to the latest figures, 13 people died and 98 were injured. Search for 3 people more is underway.

The Ministers of Defence and Emergency Situations and the Defence Ministry’s commission are at the scene of the of the accident.

On August 27 the Head of State held a meeting on the blasts in Zhambyl region and charged to set up an interdepartmental state commission. The governmental commission for elimination of consequences of the fire and blasts that rocked on August 26 in the military unit will estimate damages.

The Emergency Situations Ministry launched hotlines: 33-32-89, 53-32-79.

Hotlines of the Emergency Situations Department: 8 (7262) 51-41-67, 51-37-75, +77788109109.