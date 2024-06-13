Kazakhstan observes upward trend in museum visitor figures

Kazakhstani museums are home to around 4.3 million objects, the country’s culture and information ministry said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

There are 275 state museums, including five republican, 12 republican museum-reserves, and 259 local museums, across the country. The museums boast around 4.3 million objects, of which 360 thousand are of national cultural heritage, the ministry informed in its response to an official inquiry of the Agency.

The number of museum visitors rose to 570,043 by 1.5fold in 2023 due to the opening of the Center of Artisans and the Paleontology Hall at the National Museum.

According to the ministry, there has been a 18% rise in the number of museum visitors over the past three years, with the figure rising to 6,225,900 people (from 5,104,900 in 2021).