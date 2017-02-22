EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:20, 22 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan offers Astana platform for European conflicts resolution

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a UN Security Council Meeting on conflicts in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko said that the Astana platform could serve as a much-needed venue for their resolution. RIA Novosti reported.

    "My country's position on conflicts in Europe, which, unfortunately, occur and in which there are no solutions, is well known. Kazakhstan maintained friendly relations with all European countries involved in conflicts, without exception... We therefore believe that Astana platform can become a more independent venue for restoring confidence and reconfirming commitment to basic principles of international law", he said.

    UN Security Council held a meeting on conflicts in Europe on Tuesday, which in particular discussed conflicts in Ukraine, Georgia, Balkans and others. The meeting was presided by Ukraine.

     

    Tags:
    Security UN UN Security Council Diplomacy Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!