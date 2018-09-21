Kazakhstan offers CA countries to build 5 ERS satellites

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan shared its plans for the future, including development of a satellite jointly with Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

The satellite is expected to render services not only to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, but also to other states of the region.



"Today our colleagues from Uzbekistan use foreign satellites. That's why it was offered to jointly build a satellite," Aslanbek Syrlanov, head of the international military and technical cooperation department, told a press conference on Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation.



"Besides, Kazakhstan offers Central Asian member states to build five Earth remote sensing satellites able to take pictures of objects up to 5 m in a size. Each of the state will operate a satellite and have an opportunity to use data received from all five satellites," Syrlanov added.







As earlier reported, the international conference on development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in new geopolitical conditions has started its work today in Astana. The conference is organized by Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the President of Kazakhstan.