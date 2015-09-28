Kazakhstan offers CA to jointly fight spreading of radicalism on Internet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan offers the Central Asian countries to establish cooperation in the fight against the spread of radical information on the Internet.

Such a proposal has been announced today by Mikhail Komissarov, head of the information space monitoring department under the Communication Committee, at the forum on combating extremism. The event took place in Prosecutor General's Office in Astana. He stressed that it is necessary to establish more sustainable co-operation between authorized government agencies in order to share data about radical information and coordinated measures to counter the dissemination of such information. Recall that today Astana has hosted an international forum on countering violent extremism. The event was attended by representatives of the competent authorities of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.