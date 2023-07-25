EN
    17:55, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan offers nearly 500 scholarships for foreigners and ethnic Kazakhs living abroad in AY 2023-2024

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced today the number of scholarships awarded to applicants for 2023-2024 academic year, Kazinform reports.

    The largest number of scholarships is allocated for engineering, teaching, information and communication sciences. Almost 500 scholarships will be awarded to foreigners and ethnic Kazakhs living abroad.

    73,061 scholarships will be awarded for undergoing bachelor’s degree programs, 13,253– for master’s degree programs, and 1,890– for PhD programs.

    The total number of scholarships for 2023-2024 academic year is 88,204.

    15,923 scholarships are allocated for teaching sciences, 1,615 – for art and humanities, 960 – for social sciences, 1,223– for business, management and law, 7,738– for natural sciences, 12,037– for information and communication sciences, 21,678– for engineering sciences, 2,345– for agriculture and bioresources, 2,200 –services and 975– for veterinary sciences.

    365 scholarships will be provided to foreign nationals under international agreements.


