TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:51, 26 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan offers to resume flights between Astana and Vienna

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The third meeting of the Kazakhstan-Austria Working Group on Transport and Infrastructure has been held today in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development.

    The meeting was co-chaired by First Vice-Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Director General of the Ministry for Transport, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Austria Andreas Reichhardt.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged information on the recent changes in terms of transport development, the creation of transport corridors, the transit issues, and the two countries' transport digitalization development.

    They also discussed the issues of cooperation in the field of road and rail transport, civil aviation, as well as the implementation of joint transport and logistics projects.

    It should be mentioned that the Kazakh side underscored the importance of resuming direct airline services between the countries and expressed its readiness to begin the negotiation process in the near future. It was proposed to resume direct regular flights between Astana and Vienna.

     

