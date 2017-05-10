Kazakhstan officially confirms its participation in Dubai EXPO 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif met in Dubai with Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Dubai EXPO 2020 Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

At the meeting, the Kazakh Diplomat handed over a letter from Kazakhstan PM Bakytzhan Sagintayev to Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirming participation of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Dubai EXPO 2020 International exhibition.

The Emirati side was informed about appointment of Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslanbek Amrin as General Commissioner of the Kazakh section at the EXPO 2020.



Kairat Lama Sharif noted that Kazakhstan highly praises the UAE's support to the organization of the EXPO 2017 in Astana. The UAE's pavilion will be one of the biggest ones at the exhibition, he said.

As it was highlighted at the meeting, the organizing committee of Astana EXPO 2017 and Dubai EXPO 2020 Bureau had established practical interaction.

Sheikh Ahmed welcomed official confirmation of Kazakhstan's participation in the EXPO 2020 in Dubai and stressed that this decision will promote further strengthening and expansion of fraternal relations between the two states. The theme of the Emirati exhibition is "Connecting Minds Creating the Future" and is concentrated on three key aspects: Opportunities, Mobility and Sustainability.