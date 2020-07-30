Kazakhstan officially extends quarantine for 2 more weeks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has extended the quarantine for two more weeks, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov announced Thursday, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service, Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov revealed the State Commission chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin had made a decision to extend the quarantine measures in the country for two more weeks.

Tugzhanov added that the Government together with regional authorities would continue to monitor the epidemiological situation in the country on a daily basis. All necessary decisions to improve the situation will be made, he assured.

On Thursday, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the decision to extend the quarantine for two weeks from August 3. The decision was made amid the dropping numbers of new COVID-19 cases countrywide in order to make sure they wouldn't rise again.