Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:38, 03 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan officially joins World Road Association

    World Road Association
    Photo: press service of Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

    Kazakhstan’s National Committee, World Road Association (PIARC) concluded an agreement at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague, the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Transport Ministry. 

    The agreement was signed by PIARC President Nazir Alli and Chairman of the PIARC National Committee of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev.

    Admission to PIARC makes it possible to gain access to modern technical developments and sectoral documents relating to roads, engineering constructions, traffic, designed with the participation of international experts.

    As of today, the Association includes 125 member countries.

