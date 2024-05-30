Kazakhstan, OIC Women Development Organization discuss cooperation prospects

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Kairat Lama Sharif, met with the Executive Director of the OIC Women Development Organization (WDO), Afnan AlShuaiby. During the meeting heldi in Cairo, May 27, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and WDO, as well as the priorities for further interaction, including on international platforms, the press service of thew Kazakh MFA reported.

During the conversation, the Ambassador informed the Egyptian side about the activities of the National Commission for Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of Kazakhstan, the formation and implementation of a comprehensive state policy regarding the family, equality of women and men in the context of the 2030 Concept of Family and Gender Policy and international treaties in the sphere of protection of women's rights, family and gender equality, of which our country is a participant. In this context, the new Action Plan approved by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on December 8, 2023, provides for a set of measures to strengthen gender equality, protect children’s rights, combat domestic violence, and expand human rights in the criminal justice system, was especially noted.

The sides discussed Kazakhstan’s plans for the coming period in the field of protecting the rights of women and the family, including the participation of the famous Kazakh diplomat Madina Jarbussynova in the elections to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) for 2025-2028, which is due to take place on June 7, 2024.

The head of the Secretariat of the OIC Women Development Organization, Afnan AlShuaiby, positively assessed the long-term partnership developed between Kazakhstan and the OIC, emphasizing the importance of constant exchange of experience and improving legislation in the field of protecting women’s rights.

In general, the parties noted a mutual interest in deepening cooperation and exchanging views on key issues of ensuring the protection of family rights.

Women Development Organization (WDO) is an intergovernmental specialized body of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), created to promote the architecture of gender equality in the Islamic world.

The history of the creation of the WDO dates back to 2005, when the first high-level consultations were held within the framework of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and in 2010, at the 37th session of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC, the WDO Charter was adopted, which in 2020 entered into legal force. WDO headquarters opened in Cairo in 2021.

The main tasks of the WDO are legal support for gender equality policies, advocacy and educational work, coordination and operational activities. WDO is committed to developing and strengthening the role of women and girls in society with the aim of empowering, integrating and supporting them in the political, social, educational, cultural and economic environment.