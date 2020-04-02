EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:10, 02 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan OKs protocol on Armenia’s accession to agreement on introduction of uniform forms of vehicle passport

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on the Accession of the Republic of Armenia to the Agreement on the introduction of uniform forms of vehicle passport and a passport of a self-propelled vehicle and other types of equipment and organization of electronic passport systems dated August 15, 2014», Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.


