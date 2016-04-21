Kazakhstan on its way to become globally responsible country - R. Vassilenko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Proposing different global initiatives Kazakhstan tries to become a globally responsible country, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko said speaking at the 13th Eurasian Media Forum.

R. Vassilenko shared his opinion after the speech of economist from Great Britain Simon Anholt, who said that the world countries had to think about the entire globe taking care of their nations.

"The best present that the government can give to its people is to make the country a generous and adherent to principles player of the international community. Those countries that think just about their progress will face ostracism. The more a country is involved in the interaction with the world the better image of the country is going to be. This country is going to be preferable to do business with," S. Anholt said.

"I am not able to read thoughts of the President of Kazakhstan, but judging by the policy the country is conducting I can guess that the question the Presidents asks himself every morning is: "What can I do to make life of the people of Kazakhstan better?" and "What Can I do to make to the world better," R. Vassilenko said.

Speaking of the policy of Kazakhstan he gave an example of the Manifesto "The World. The 21st century" that N. Nazarbayev presented at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington. He also noted that the document features specific steps how to make a better nuclear-free world.

"We are not talking about the image for the image. Kazakhstan wants to become a globally important country," R. Vassilenko added.