Kazakhstan on track to be ranked among Top 30 developed countries by 2050

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is on track to becoming one of the Top 30 developed nations in the world by 2050, thanks to its 100 Concrete Steps initiative.

The programme, unveiled soon after President Nursultan Nazarbayev's re-election last year, is a comprehensive reform package aimed at driving improvements in the country's institutional pillars.

Also called, "The Plan of the Nation", it entails five crucial reforms, namely the creation of a modern and professional civil service, ensuring the rule of law, industrialization and economic growth, a unified nation for the future, as well as transparency and accountability of the state.

Source: BERNAMA