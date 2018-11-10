Kazakhstan once again calls on intl community to ban nuclear testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The representatives of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to international organizations in Vienna took part in the 51st session of the Preparatory Commission of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) held on 7th-9th November, 2018, in Vienna, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Speaking at the session, the Kazakh delegation noted the country's efforts on popularization of the CTBT, including the hosting of the International Conference of the CTBTO Youth Group and Group of Eminent Persons in Kazakhstan on the 29th of August, 2018, the day of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, announced by the UN General Assembly on the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev as the International Day against Nuclear tests.

The delegation reminded of the 10th International Scientific and Practical Conference on monitoring and verification of the CTBT technologies held in Almaty in August 2018 and the awarding of the ATOM Project Honorary Ambassador, Kazakhstani artist Karipbek Kuyukov with the Nuclear Free Future Award 2018.

The Preparatory Commission is the supreme structure of the CTBT Organization; its sessions are held twice a year to take major decisions on disarmament and non-proliferation issues related to the CTBT.