    22:53, 02 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan one point away from Davis Cup quarterfinal

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's No.1 Mikhail Kukushkin (world №73) gave Kazakhstan a 2-0 lead over Switzerland in the second rubber of the 1st round of the Davis Cup World Group held in Astana on Friday, Sportinform reports.

    The leader of the Kazakh tennis team has already played against Adrian Bodmer (world №485). Last year, Kukushkin beat him in straight sets in Basel, Switzerland.

    Off to an unconvincing start, Kukushkin managed to regain his confidence and win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 on home soil.

    It is to be recalled that in the first match Dmitry Popko defeated Henri Laaksonen, the leader of the guests: 6-2, 7-6, 3-6, 7-5.

    Thus, the first day of the Davis Cup was superb for the Kazakhstan national team. Kazakhstan is only one point away from progressing to the Davis Cup quarterfinal.

    Tomorrow, February 3, Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Timur Khabibulin will play against Marc-Andrea Hüsler and Luca Margaroli in doubles. If the Kazakh athletes win, the remaining matches will be just a formality.

     

