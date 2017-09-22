Kazakhstan only benefited from removing nuclear arsenal - U.S. Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rex Tillerson, the U.S. Secretary of State, commended Kazakhstan's role in the process of global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the UN Security Council session on nuclear non-proliferation this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Secretary Tillerson noted that the Republic of Kazakhstan is a particularly illustrative example of the wisdom of relinquishing nuclear weapons. In partnership with the United States, Kazakhstan opted to remove from its territory former Soviet weapons and related nuclear technologies, and joined the Non-Proliferation Treaty as a non-weapons state.



According to Tillerson, this courageous decision by the leaders of Kazakhstan greatly reduced the prospect of nuclear weapons, components of nuclear weapons, or nuclear materials and dual-use technologies from falling into the wrong hands. Nuclear weapons introduced complexity into relations with other countries, and they introduced the risk of miscalculation, accident, or escalation, he said.



The U.S. Secretary of State emphasized that Kazakhstan's actions represented a key step in that country becoming part of the community of nations. As a result of letting go of nuclear weapons, the world does not look on Kazakhstan as a potential nuclear aggressor or a rogue state. It did not make enemies of its nuclear neighbors, Russia or China.



"Today Kazakhstan has overwhelmingly been at peace with its neighbors, and its trade relations are robust. This year, it hosted World Expo 2017, an event in Astana, which showcased the sources of future energy and investment opportunities in Kazakhstan to attendees from around the world. This is a modern nation making a substantial contribution to regional and international peace and prosperity. Kazakhstan has only benefitted from its early decision," he noted.



"In my previous career, I met President Nazarbayev on many occasions and had the opportunity to ask him about this decision. He is more at peace with his choice than ever. He once remarked to me, "It was the best thing I ever did for our young country," Tillerson revealed.



In his speech Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov thanked Secretary Tillerson for warm words about Kazakhstan and President Nursultan Nazarbayev. Minister Abdrakhmanov went on to inform participants of the session of Nazarbayev's initiatives put forward during the opening ceremony of the Low-Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan and gave an insight into Kazakhstan's stance on key aspects of international disarmament and non-proliferation.