Kazakhstan Open kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The VI International Open Karate Tournament, Kazakhstan Open, kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan on June 14, the National Olympic Committee reports.

Culture and Sport Vice Minister Yeldos Ramazanov, chairman of the physical culture and sport committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry Serik Sapiyev, and director of sport directorate of the Kazakh National Olympic Committee Yelsiyar Kanagatov, WKF Secretary General Toshihisa Nagura inaugurated the WKF international tournament.

The first 20 sets of medals in two age categories were awarded on the first day.