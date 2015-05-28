Kazakhstan open to organizing second meeting on Syrian crisis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is open to organizing the second meeting on the Syrian crisis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told.

He also specified that the meeting was possible, but a lot depends on the Syrian opposition and their willingness to continue the talks.

"We are ready to continue our contribution to settlement of the crisis. We hope all the parties will come to senses and the situation is going to be resolved peacefully. If there's the necessity to hold the second meeting in Astana to finally put an end to the crisis we will be glad to do it," Y. Idrissov said at the press conference on the Syrian crisis in Astana.