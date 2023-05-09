EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 09 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Georgia’s Gori

    None
    Photo: press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    GORI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has opened its Honorary Consulate in Gori, one of the most ancient cities of Georgia, with a consular district in a historical region of Shida Kartli, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Those attending the event were the representative of the Georgian MFA, executive authorities, academic and business communities of Shida Kartli.

    Well-known Georgian businessman Irakli Kakaladze who had lived in Karaganda for a long period of time was appointed the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Gori. This became Kazakhstan’s fourth Honorary Consulate in Georgia.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Georgia Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!