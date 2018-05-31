Kazakhstan opens International Green Technologies Centre

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Kazakhstan observes increase in electric power generation," Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told a meeting of the public council for fuel and energy complex and ecology.

"Kazakhstan's power sector shows growth of power generation against consumption growth by 8.7% as compared to the last year," Bozumbayev said.



As stated there, construction of the II stage of 500 kW transmission line of the North-East-South international project will be completed at the close of 2018. It is aimed at enhancing reliability of electric power supplies in East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions and strengthening energy independence.



He also noted that the ministry attaches great importance to stimulating business to use green technologies. The International Centre of Green Technologies and Investment Projects for monitoring and implementing low-carbohydrate investment projects and searching for potential investors opened its doors this May.