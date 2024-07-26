Kazakhstan opens Olympic media center in its embassy in France

Team Kazakhstan is to have its own media center at the country’s embassy in Paris as France is bracing for an opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The media center will serve as a venue for celebrating the country’s athletes, welcoming guests and holding working meeting of the tourism and sport ministry.

The center was opened with assistance of Kazakh ambassador to France Gulsara Mereikyzy.

To note, the Olympic flame will be lit during the opening ceremony on July 26.

As reported, five TV channels of Kazakhstan – Qazaqstan, Qazsport, Jibek Joly, Khabar and El Arna – will broadcast live the opening ceremony of the XXXIII Paris Olympic Games.

Asslanbek Shymbergenov, leader of the men’s boxing team, 2023 world champion and sprinter Olga Safronova, Asian champion in 2014, will bear the Kazakhstani flag during the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris.