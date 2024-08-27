Kazakhstan opens its Permanent Representation to ICAO

Kazakhstan unveiled its first Permanent Representation to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) at ICAO headquarters, Kazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry’s press service.

Kazakh Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, ​the ICAO Secretary General, the ICAO Council President and heads of the aviation authorities of the ICAO member states in Montreal attended the opening ceremony.

Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia to open its Permanent Representation to the ICAO.

Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

In Montreal Minister Karabayev met with ​ICAO Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar and ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano. During the meeting, they highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s decision to open its Permanent Representation to the ICAO. They expressed hope for the country’s further efforts to raise flight and civil aviation safety.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a United Nations agency that has 193 member countries. It establishes international air navigation principles and coordinates the organization's development to ensure its further safety and efficiency growth.

The country’s permanent mission is to strengthen cooperation for further development of the country's civil aviation.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Transport Minister took in the ICAO’s 14th Air Navigation Conference (AN-CONF/14) in Montreal.